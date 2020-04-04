West Indies legend Brian Lara feels that the famous 241 not out Sachin Tendulkar scored against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is the most disciplined and determined innings in the illustrious career of the India cricketer.

Lara took to Instagram to post the video of Tendulkar’s gritty knock that as always had reminded the world of the right-handed batsman’s caliber.

“Can you imagine playing Test cricket at the age of 16 until the next 24 years. That is just unbelievable. Sachin has played some amazing innings throughout his career but none with more discipline and determination like his 241* against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG),” said Lara in his post.

“We can all learn the discipline needed to COMBAT anything in life from this performance 241 not out vs Australia,” Lara said these words presumably indicating towards the fight against COVID-19 which has already killed over 59,000 across the globe.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, India is under a lockdown of 21 days that ends after April 14. However, Tendulkar, who has contributed Rs 50 lakh in fight against the pandemic, feels that managing the time period after the conclusion of the lockdown would indeed be crucial to know whether India manages to succeed in its battle against COVID-19.