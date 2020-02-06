Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday threw his weight behind the final of the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to set the record for the highest ever attendance for a women’s sports event which will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar wrote, “Sport is a great equalizer! The Women’s @T20WorldCup is coming up soon and the Finals will be played at the MCG. Let’s #FILLTHEMCG for the #T20WorldCup Final and make it an event to remember.”

The World Cup organising committee expects more than 90,000 visitors to fill the MCG for the final on March 8 which also marks the International Women’s Day. The current record is held by the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and China. The match was witnessed by 90,185 people in Pasadena, California.

The day, which celebrates equality and womanhood, will be graced by a mega-concert from Katy Perry at the MCG. Her performance, which will be a post-match concert, will see her performing with her full band immediately after the match.

#NewCoverPic 🙌 This morning we turned an iconic Melbourne laneway into a cricket pitch with @EllysePerry putting the finishing touches on some incredible #T20WorldCup street art featuring @katyperry! pic.twitter.com/K8gZFqO9yn — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 6, 2020

Earlier today, star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry unveiled a mural which celebrates the quadrennial tournament to be played from February 21. The artwork, which has been painted at the iconic Hosier Lane in Melbourne by artist Tayla Broekman, also has the faces of Katy and Ellyse.