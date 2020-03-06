Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final Sachin Tendulkar has given a special message to team India, who will be facing Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, and advised them to not take any pressure for the marquee clash.

“Just live in the moment and play the finals. I was there next to the trophy when I was in Australia and few members of our women’s team were there with me. I told them that it would be nice to see you with the trophy back in India,” ANI quoted Tendulkar as saying.

“My message to them would be to go out and give your best. I would tell them to not take any pressure. They don’t need to spend time with the outside world. I have watched their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters,” he added.

After the semifinal between India and England was abandoned due to rain, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were in the positive side of the luck and advanced to the final courtesy their unbeaten streak at the group stage.

The result meant the Women in Blue qualified for their maiden final of T20 World Cup and Tendulkar felt the entire nation would be expecting the Indian women to get the laurels.

“It is about bringing laurels to our nation, so many athletes in different fields have brought laurels to our nation, this would be another one. Go and enjoy yourself,” the Master said.

Talking about India, the Women in Blue remained unbeaten in the four league matches played in the tournament.

In their first match, India had defeated Australia by 17 runs. The Women in Blue continued their dominance in the next game too as they thrashed Bangladesh by 18 runs.

In the following match, India inched past New Zealand by 3 runs and later registered a 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the fourth and final match of the group stage.