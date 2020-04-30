Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly paid tribute to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on Thursday.

Rishi was not keeping well and succumbed to cancer at 67 after fighting a long battle.

“Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace.

“My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.

Rishi Kapoor was a popular actor through the 1970s to the 1990s when he worked in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Karz and Chandni. In his later years, he was known for his character roles in movies like Hum Tum, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons among more. He was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Notably, India on Wednesday lost Irrfan Khan, one of the legends of the film industry.

“One life .. live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing else matters .. just a reminder . Will miss u both,” tweeted Ganguly.