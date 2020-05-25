The sports fraternity, including the likes of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and India opener Shikhar Dhawan, extended wishes on the occasion of Eid.

The current and former players took to their respective social media handles to wish their dear ones.

“#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! Stay blessed and stay safe,” wrote Tendulkar.

Stay blessed and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/OmuKaERox4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2020

“May the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr bring peace, prosperity and harmony in every part of the world. #eidmubarak2020,” tweeted ace India badminton player Saina Nehwal.

May the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr bring peace, prosperity and harmony in every part of the world. #eidmubarak2020 pic.twitter.com/zoO4yJ9sHC — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 25, 2020

“On this joyous day of Eid, I wish you and your family a very happy Eid. May god accept all your prayers and spread happiness in your family. #EidMubarak,” tweeted Dhawan.

On this joyous day of Eid, I wish you and your family a very happy Eid. May god accept all your prayers and spread happiness in your family. 🙏🏻 #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/RydHmIYad4 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, India pacer Mohammed Shami said: “Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes.”

Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes. pic.twitter.com/KHHfgNjTr1 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 25, 2020

“Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this auspicious occasion bring peace, well-being, harmony and good health around the world during these tough times #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr,” wrote former India player Mohammad Kaif.