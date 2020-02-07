Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday shared his favourite corner in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with his fans.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to share the picture saying: “This was my favourite corner in the SCG dressing room. Memories came flooding back today.”

📸: @YUVSTRONG12

Tendulkar will be coaching team Ponting XI in the Bushfire Fundraiser match which is to be played on February 9. Meanwhile, he has also urged fans to donate generously to support Australians affected by a “catastrophic” summer.

Notably, the Bushfire Fundraiser match, which was slated to be hosted at SCG on Saturday, was rescheduled by Cricket Australia on Thursday. The charity match will now be played at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday.

Since September 2019, Australia has battled a bushfire crisis which has claimed at least 33 human lives and that of millions of animals.

Sachin Tendulkar is the leading Test run-scorer and the leading ODI run-scorer with phenomenal 34,357 international runs to his name. He also holds record for the most number of international centuries (49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests).

Here are the teams for Bushfire Fundraiser match:

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine