Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and India tennis star Sania Mirza, on Thursday, extended their condolences to the families affected in the Vizag gas leak incident.

As many as 11 people, including a child, have died and more than 1000 persons in five surrounding villages in a three km radius have been reported sick so far following a toxic gas leak from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

The gas identified as styrene has, however, been neutralised.

“Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking. Praying for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted by the gas leak and my deepest condolences with the families who have lost their loved ones.#VizagGasLeak,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.

Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking. Praying for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted by the gas leak and my deepest condolences with the families who have lost their loved ones.#VizagGasLeak. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 7, 2020

Praying for the ones affected in the tragic incident, Sania tweeted: “What an unfortunate incident with the gas leak in Vizag, prayers and thoughts are with everyone there and specially ppl and families affected .. stay strong Vizag .. #prayforvizag.”

What an unfortunate incident with the gas leak in Vizag 😔 prayers and thoughts are with everyone there and specially ppl and families affected .. stay strong Vizag .. #prayforvizag — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 7, 2020

Some more tweets extending condolences to families affected:

I’ve spent 2 Ranji Trophy seasons in #Visakhapatnam, it’s a city that’s very close to me. The visuals that I see today are very disturbing! My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected and my deepest condolences with the bereaved families. May this subside soon#VizagGasLeak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 7, 2020