In a recent development, veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn has named five best batsmen that he has ever played against. The list included great players like former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Notably, Steyn was doing an #AskDale session Twitter in which one fan asked him about the best batsmen that he ever played against during the course of his illustrious career. Steyn named five batsmen in the list which also included Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen.

“Faaak bud they all good ey! Ponting was prime, Sachin was a wall, Dravid, Gayle, KP, they were all so good!” Steyn replied to the fan on Twitter.

In response to yet another question which asked about the perfect bowling action for a fast bowler, Steyn named his compatriot Kagiso Rabada’s action as the “smoothest and easiest action to generate pace”.

However, Steyn also picked Australian pacer Pat Cummins as his close favourite bowler.