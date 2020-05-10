Indian cricketers have joined the sporting fraternity in celebrating International Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 10). The cricketers took to their respective social media profiles and posted heartfelt dedicated messages to their mothers who have played a vital role in their lives.

While some athletes are fortunate enough to spend the COVID-19 enforced lockdown period with their mothers, others are living far away from their families at the moment.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a childhood photo of himself with his mother and called her mother “Always Amazing and Irreplaceable.”

You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable.

Thank you for everything you have done for me. 🙏 Happy #MothersDay Aai. pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also shared an image of his mother as well as his mother in law while wishing them Mother’s Day.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also posted a video on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen sharing his thoughts on Mother’s Day and lauding the contribution of his mother in his life.

A mother’s love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi.

Every day is #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/eXIiMTRlsL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2020

Among others to share heartfelt mother’s day messages were ICC Cricket World Cup-winning batsman and Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman, star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal and table tennis sensation Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

No words are enough to thank you for your unconditional love & all the sacrifices you have made for me. Love you forever mumma! Wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day.#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/8TrJ0MjgzJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 9, 2020