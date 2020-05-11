After India skipper Virat Kohli and country’s former pacer Zaheer Khan, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has also changed his Twitter profile picture and put on the Maharashtra Police logo to pay his respect to them as the personnel are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe. Jai Hind,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.

The noble thought among the cricketing fraternity was initiated by Kohli.

“Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I’ve decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour,” Kohli had said on Sunday.

Following Kohli, veteran pacer Zaheer Khan tweeted: “Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I’ve decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour.”

Notably, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with more than 20,000 cases and over 700 deaths so far. The infected ones include close to 800 police personnel who have become the victim of the dreaded virus while helping the people battle COVID-19.