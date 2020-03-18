Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday joined WHO’s #SafeHandsChallenge to fight against coronavirus and spread awareness among the people.

In a video shared by him on Twitter, Tendulkar is seen washing his hands thoroughly and also talking about the importance of washing hands with soap.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Star shuttler PV Sindhu and national sprinter Hima Das had also followed the #SafeHandsChallenge before Tendulkar to spread awareness among the people.

The coronavirus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed around 8,000 lives and has affected over 197,000.

Meanwhile, talking about India, the number of cases rose to 143 on Wednesday with 3 deaths reported, even as the Government put the country in a near-total lockdown with states shutting down schools and colleges and banning gatherings.

The government has advised people to maintain 1-meter distance between people till March 31, as a precautionary measure. The government has also restricted entry of travelers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18, 2020. However, this decision will be reviewed again.