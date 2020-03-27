Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh to help India combat the Coronavirus. Master Blaster decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as per a report in IANS.

“While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak. He has earlier also been a part of donations like during the bushfire in Australia and believes that it is important to come together in these trying times,” said a source to IANS who is in the know of developments.

Meanwhile, ace Indian sprinter Hima Das has also donated her one-month salary to Assam’s COVID-19 relief fund. The news came after star shuttler PV Sindhu had donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against the Coronavirus.

Earlier, star India wrestler Bajrang Punia had donated his six-month salary to Haryana’s corona relief fund.

Prior to Punia, former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir had also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

The virus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far claimed at least 17 lives in India and has infected over 650.