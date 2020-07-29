Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen ever to play the game. There are hardly any desirable batting records that Tendulkar has not registered during the course of his career illustrious career.

However, former Indian world cup winning skipper Kapil Dev believes that Sachin did not have the ability to convert his hundreds and double centuries to a triple hundred. Dev stated that Tendulkar was the finest Indian batsman but had the potential to achieve much more.

“Many people misunderstand the statements I make when I talk. According to me, Sachin Tendulkar is the finest cricketer India has produced. I still feel that he should have done much better than he did. He had already done so much, and no one has performed better than him, but I feel, Sachin had even more talent,” Kapil Dev told former India cricketer and current women’s team head coach WV Raman in an interview.

“Sachin had so much talent that I hadn’t seen it in anyone. He knew how to score hundreds but he never became a ruthless batsman. Sachin had everything in cricket. He knew how to score hundreds but didn’t know how to convert those hundreds into 200s & 300s,” he added.

Kapil feels that the fact that Sachin comes from the Mumbai school of cricket explains why Tendulkar failed to reach the triple hundred mark even once in his Test career.

“Since he was from Mumbai they had a mindset of when you score a hundred make a line and start from zero again. And that’s where I said no, you are such a ruthless cricketer, bowlers should fear you. Sachin’s talent was par excellence. But after a scoring a hundred he used to take singles and didn’t become ruthless,” Kapil added.