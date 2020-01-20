Post India’s 2-1 series win over Australia on Sunday, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the grit of Men in Blue, who bounced back from a 0-1 scoreline to seal the three-match series in their favour.

Riding on Rohit Sharma’s 119 and skipper Virat Kohli’s 89 on Sunday, India registered a 7-wicket win in the third and final ODI against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rohit was declared the Player of the Match, whereas Kohli was declared the Player of the Series. The Delhi lad scored 183 runs in the series.

On Sunday, Rohit scored his 29th ODI ton, whereas Kohli missed his 44th ton by 11 runs as India chased down 287 with 15 balls to spare. Earlier, Steve Smith’s 131 had propelled Australians to 286 for 9 after Aaron Finch had opted to bat.

“Brilliant batting by Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli & some excellent bowling by Mohammed Shami. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see,” said Tendulkar.

“Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team,” he added.

The Men in Blue will now travel to New Zealand for five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests starting January 24.