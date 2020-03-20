Social media has been flooded with messages and condolences on the death of legendary Indian football player PK Banerjee who breathed his last earlier on Friday. Among the thousands of fans and friends who have offered their condolences on Banerjee’s death are India’s high profile sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Bhaichung Bhutia.

Notably, Banerjee breathed his last on Friday afternoon at a private hospital after battling a prolonged illness. He was aged 83.

“Heartfelt condolences on the passing of the great Indian footballer PK Banerjee! Have fond memories of meeting him on a few occasions and the positivity he spread. May his soul Rest in Peace,” Tendulkar posted on micro-blogging website Twitter.

Meanwhile, former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia labelled Banerjee a “father figure.” He then went on to add how he played one of his best matches under his coaching.

“He was a great human being. A very happy soul and a father figure to me,” Bhutia was quoted as saying by IANS.

“I was fortunate to play one of my greatest matches under him. It is a big loss to Indian football. He is one of the greatest footballers and coaches India has ever seen,” said Bhutia.

Former India defender Subrata Bhattacharya also paid his tribute to Banerjee.

“He taught us what no one ever could. As a player and coach, Pradip da’s contribution to Indian football can never be matched and I don’t need to say this,” Bhattacharya told IANS.

Banerjee, a former Indian captain had led the national team in the 1960 Rome Olympics. In one of the matches against a formidable French side he had netted the equaliser to earn Indian a memorable result.

He had also scored in the Chuni Goswami-led India’s 2-1 win against South Korea in the final of the 1962 Asian Games.

The former Railways player represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played an important part in India’s 4-2 victory over Australia in the quarter-finals.

After retiring as a footballer, Banerjee kept himself associated with the game on coaching grounds. He managed both the Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, before coaching the national team. He remained the national coach till 1986.

In addition, he was the first Indian footballer to receive the Arjuna Award (1961) and was later awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 while also having the FIFA Fairplay Award (1990) and the FIFA Centennial Order of Merit (2004) awards to his credit.