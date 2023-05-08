Sachin Siwach in pre-quarters, Naveen and Govind Sahani bow out of World Boxing Championship

Sachin Siwach (54kg) thrashed Moldova’s Serghei Novac to reach the pre-quarterfinals but his compatriots Naveen (92kg) and Govind Sahani (48) crashed out of the World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Sachin dominated the match from the beginning and registered a 5-0 unanimous decision over his opponent. The 2021 World Youth champion started aggressively and never let his guard down in the first round.

He continued with the same strategy in the second round as well. He landed some heavy punches on his opponent with swift movements. Sachin was all over Novach in the third and final round with precise hits and received the decision of all the judges in his favour.

He will now face top seed Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkhan in pre-quarters on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Naveen (92kg) went down 0-5 against Enmanuel Reyes of Spain. The Indian found it hard to get into a rhythm in the first round and could not find his feet in the second round as well.

Naveen tried hard to get back into the game in the last round but it was too late and the Indian boxer lost the bout to exit the tournament.

Govind Sahani (48kg) also suffered a 0-5 defeat against top seed Sakhil Alakhverdovi of Georgia. The Indian pugilist couldn’t find his feet and the Georgian boxer was too quick for him. He kept the Indian at bay throughout the bout.

Deepak (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg) and Akash Sangwan (67 kg) will be in action in their respective pre-quarterfinal bouts on Tuesday.

Deepak (51kg) will face Jiamao Zhang of China, while Nishant Dev will go up against Nidal Foqahaa of Palestine. Akash Sangwan will play against Kazakhstan’s Dulat Bekbauov.