Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has resigned from his post as the general manager of cricket operation in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His resignation comes after CEO Rahul Jahru called it quits and was relieved of his services last week.

A report carried by Indian Express claims that Karim was asked either to resign or to face termination. The reason to end his tenure is still not clear but it is being speculated that the BCCI wants to work with a new set of professionals.

One of the major roles Karim was involved in was the proper functioning of domestic cricket and it was his idea to have Rahul Dravid as the head of the National Cricket Academy. Karim has sent his resignation letter to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. He will now be serving his notice period.

“We have received his resignation; he will serve his notice period. The board will look out for a new GM in Cricket operation. The Apex Council has given powers to office bearers to fill up the post,” a board official was quoted as saying by the same Indian Express report.

Karim featured for India in a Test match and 34 ODIs. In addition, he played 120 first-class games and 124 List A matches in a career that spanned for almost 18 years.