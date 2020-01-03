England skipper Joe Root on Friday won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test match of the four-match series against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

Notably, South Africa won the first match by 107 runs in Centurion.

“We are gonna bat first. Looks a good surface, hopefully, we can exploit that and get a good first inning score. Hopefully, we get back into the series,” said Root after winning the toss.

“I would have (batted). There’s something in it in the first session. It’s a nice opportunity for us to get 3-4 wickets in the first session,” Plessis said, adding, “We have only won one Test match, we’ve got three more Tests against a quality team. It’s just a start of a journey for us. We have to play well and especially start well.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

South Africa: Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje