Despite Quinton de Kock’s gritty 95-run knock, South Africa kept tottering at 277 for 9 on the opening day of the first Test of the four-match series.

Riding on Sam Curran’s career-best figures of 4 for 57 along with Stuart Broad’s 3 for 52, England wreaked havoc on the Proteas at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

South Africa were tottering at 111 for 5 at one stage before de Kock’s valiant knock repaired the early damage. The Proteas stumper and debutant Dwaine Pretorius’ were involved in a 0crucial 87-run partnership for the sixth wicket and the duo tried their best to frustrate the England bowlers Curran and Broad who struck in the last session of the day.

The hosts, who were asked to bat, lost opener Dean Elgar in the very first ball of the game, courtesy James Anderson, who was featuring in his 150th Test. Elgar thus, became only the fourth South African batsman to be dismissed on the first ball of a Test match.

South Africa lost Aiden Markram (20) too, soon before Zubayr Hamza (39), skipper Faf du Plessis (29) and debutant Rassie van der Dussen (6) also followed him to the dressing room.

It was then that de Kock took control of the proceedings and helped his side progress towards the 200-run mark. However, just when his partner looked to be getting settled in the middle, Curran came up with a much-needed breakthrough to send back Pretorius. Soon, Curran also got rid-off de Kock, whose innings was laced with 14 boundaries.

Keshav Maharaj (6) and Kagiso Rabada (12) also lost their wickets cheaply but Vernon Philander held in from one end for South Africa and was batting on 28 runs when stumps were drawn for the day.

Meanwhile, England bowled without their prime all-rounder Ben Stokes for much of the day due to dehydration.

Brief scores: South Africa 277 for 9 (Quinton de Kock 95, Zubayr Hamza 39; Sam Curran 4 for 57) vs England