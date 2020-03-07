South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock on Saturday won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third and final ODI match between the sides at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

“We have decided to bowl first. It’s a fresh wicket, there will be something in it for the bowlers and it will get better in the evening. Two changes for us. Both teams have played really good cricket, we have done well to come over the line in both the games,” said de Kock after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said: “Yeah, three changes. He’s (Starc) been in every tour and deserves some break. They have won four World Cups (about the Australian Women’s team) and I have won only one. So they know how to win and hopefully will get the job done. Once we get through the new ball, we can post a good total. At times, we are going a bit too hard, we need to keep some wickets in hand at the end. It’s about getting confidence going into the New Zealand series. We are continuing to improve.”

Notably, South Africa have already sealed the series with an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Daryn Dupavillon makes his ODI debut for South Africa while Lutho Sipamla also gets a game.

For Australia, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood replace Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Ashton Agar.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (w/c), JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Daryn Dupavillon

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (w), Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood