Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings became the joint-fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, equaling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Ruturaj Gaikwad accomplished this feat during match 46 of the ongoing IPL 2022 between CSK and SunRisers Hyderabad. Batter hit pacer Marco Jansen for a six on the first ball of the sixth over to reach 1000 runs in the IPL.

Tendulkar and Gaikwad are followed on the list by Suresh Raina (34 innings), Rishabh Pant (35 innings), and Devdutt Padikkal (35 innings).

The 25-year-old who struggled throughout the first eight games of IPL 2022, was at his best on Sunday as he powered six sixes and as many fours before missing out on a well-deserved century against SunRisers Hyderabad. He scored 99 off 57 and stitched a 182-run partnership with Devon Conway which is now CSK’s highest opening stand in IPL history.

CSK were back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after registering a victory against SRH by 13 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Chennai Super Kings successfully defended their total and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad. After SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first, CSK’s openers got off to a flying start and maintained it until the end.

The opening pair put up the season’s highest partnership of 182 off 107 deliveries, and Ruturaj was dismissed for 99 runs off 57 deliveries. Devon Conway remained unbeaten until the end, scoring 85* off 55 balls.

With the target being 203, the openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson provided a nice start to SRH after which they got out for 39 and 47 runs respectively. Pooran (64* off 33) in the end played some crackling shots but he did not get any support from the other end and SRH lost the match by 13 runs.

(Inputs from ANI)