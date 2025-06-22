RPL Season 1: Javed Hussain leads from front as Hyderabad Heroes continue winning streak

The Hyderabad Heroes have been in fine form, and decidedly put on a show for their fans during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), here on Saturday evening.

The Heroes rode the brilliance of Javed Hussain, who led the line from the front and went on to win 24-17 against the Mumbai Dreamers. The Hyderabad Heroes are now the only team to be unbeaten and have won their first five games.

In fine form so far in the tournament, the Hyderabad Heroes drew first blood with the Indian Javed Hussain, who made a brilliant individual run to get the try, after which Terio Tamani wasted no time in completing the conversion.

After that, Akash Balmiki’s try brought the Mumbai Dreamers some joy. However, that was short-lived as Javed Hussain’s second try gave the Heroes some breathing space.

The Dreamers were not throwing in the towel just yet as Elias Hancock ran through and over the line, and Akash Balmiki added two more points to the tally. At half-time, it was 12-12, with all to play for.

Early in the second half, Nayan K. dashed ahead of Hyderabad’s defence, to give the Dreamers a slender 5-point lead. But, off the very next play, the Heroes had Kevin Wekesa scoring an important try, to level things up.

From then on, the Heroes absorbed the pressure from the Dreamers, and then Wolfram Hacker scored a try, and Terio Tamani wrapped up the win with the conversion. The win means the Heroes go top of the table, overtaking the Chennai Bulls.

Earlier in the day, the Chennai Bulls returned to winning ways as they overcame a 17-point difference to win 31-24 against the Bengaluru Bravehearts at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), here on Saturday evening.

The Chennai Bulls drew first blood on the night as Joseva Talacolo went over the line at a good pace, and Joaquin Pellandini converted from close range. The Bulls, who had started the season brightly, were looking to return to winning ways, but the Bravehearts, who had defeated them in the return fixture, were up for the challenge.