Royals pick Burger as Sandeep’s replacement

With two matches remaining in their ongoing IPL 2025 campaign, Rajasthan Royals signed South African left-arm pacer Nandre Burger as a replacement for Sandeep Sharma. Burger was with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, and played 6 matches and took 7 wickets.
Sandeep Sharma sustained a fractured finger in RR’s game against Gujarat Titans and was subsequently ruled out of the season. RR are out of the playoffs race after winning just 3 of their first 12 matches. Their remaining matches are against Chennai Super Kings (May 12) and Punjab Kings (May 16).
Nandre Burger took 7 wickets in the five innings he bowled in IPL 2024. He managed to take at least a wicket in all five innings. He won his first four matches in IPL 2024. The management announced the signing of another replacement player, earlier in the day. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, another South African, replaced Nitish Rana for the remainder of the season.
RR’s game against the 10th placed Chennai Super Kings might decide the 9th and 10th places.