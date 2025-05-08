Royals pick Burger as Sandeep’s replacement

With two matches remaining in their ongoing IPL 2025 campaign, Rajasthan Royals signed South African left-arm pacer Nandre Burger as a replacement for Sandeep Sharma. Burger was with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, and played 6 matches and took 7 wickets.

Sandeep Sharma sustained a fractured finger in RR’s game against Gujarat Titans and was subsequently ruled out of the season. RR are out of the playoffs race after winning just 3 of their first 12 matches. Their remaining matches are against Chennai Super Kings (May 12) and Punjab Kings (May 16).

Advertisement

Nandre Burger took 7 wickets in the five innings he bowled in IPL 2024. He managed to take at least a wicket in all five innings. He won his first four matches in IPL 2024. The management announced the signing of another replacement player, earlier in the day. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, another South African, replaced Nitish Rana for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

RR’s game against the 10th placed Chennai Super Kings might decide the 9th and 10th places.