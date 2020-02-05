New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor smoked the Indian bowlers all around the park to help the Kiwis win the first ODI of the three-match series by 4 wickets at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Chasing a 348-run target, Henry Nicholas (78) and Kiwi skipper Tom Latham (69) also helped New Zealand’s cause. Taylor’s unbeaten 109 off 84 balls included 10 fours and 4 sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets but leaked 84 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, with the figures of 1 for 53, was the most economical bowler for India.

Earlier, Latham won the toss and opted to bowl. The decision proved to be right at the beginning as India lost debutants Prithvi Shaw (20) and Mayank Agarwal (32), getting reduced to 54 for 2. However, skipper Virat Kohli (51) then joined hands with Iyer to stitch 102 runs for the third wicket.

After Kohli’s wicket, Iyer and Rahul added 136 runs for the fourth wicket and took India to a dominating position. Iyer departed after scoring the maiden century of his ODI career, including 11 fours and a six.

Rahul, however, continued butchering the Kiwi bowlers to see India reach a competitive total of 347 for 4. His knock included 3 fours and 6 sixes. Kedar Jadhav’s 26 not out off 15 also helped India’s cause.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee scalped two wickets but conceded 85 runs in his 10 overs. Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi and Colin de Grandhomme claimed a wicket each.

Notably, wicketkeeper-batsman Latham was leading New Zealand in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is out for the first two ODIs due to shoulder injury.

Brief Scores: India: 347/4 (Shreyas Iyer 103, KL Rahul 88*); New Zealand: 348/6 (Ross Taylor 109*, Henry Nicholls 78)