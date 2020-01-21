Despite New Zealand suffering an embarrassment at the hands of Australia in their recent series, Ross Taylor believes they will give a tough fight when they take on the number one Test team India on home soil.

“We were completely outplayed in all facets of the game throughout the whole series (against Australia) but now we’re back on home soil and India will be a totally different opposition,” Taylor was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Blackcaps were whitewashed in the three-match Test series to their Trans-Tasmanian rival Australia recently. India, on the other hand, will come against New Zealand on the back of consecutive Test series win against the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the world, but we’re obviously in conditions that we know, so let’s get through the white-ball phase first before we get on to talking about that (Tests),” Taylor added.

In a year which will also see the T20 World Cup be played, the New Zealand batsman said that the T20I series against India will be the perfect platform for the pacers to showcase their skills and newcomers will have a chance to prove themselves.

“Probably right from the Sri Lanka series and England the focus has been on the World Cup,” the 35-year-old added.

The Kiwi cricketer also talked about the challenges that the batsmen will have to overcome for the T20 World Cup. “It’s the first time a T20 World Cup is there and you watch the Big Bash, there are big boundaries so you are going to have to skin the cat differently than how you play in New Zealand and other parts of the world,” he said.

