After India lost 0-2 to New Zealand in the two-match series, England skipper Joe Root insists that England now has a great chance to reach the finals of the ICC World Test Championship.

Notably, New Zealand stunned the Indian side by winning both the matches quite comfortably and not giving India any chance whatsoever to register a win or get some points in the World Test Championship.

Consequently, the Black Caps managed to get all the 120 points at stake and in doing so have left the Championship table wide open.

Prior to the series, India were sitting comfortably at the top of the points tally with as many as 7 wins in 7 Test matches. However, although they remain at the top of the table they have now played 9 matches and have lost 2 which means that other teams can catch up with them and maybe reach the top 2 if not displace India from the summit of the Championship table.

“New Zealand turning India over twice has thrown things wide open,” said Joe Root as quoted by Brinkwire.

“With these matches and then six Tests at home in the summer this feels like a great opportunity to give ourselves a real chance of pushing for one of those top two spots,” he added.

England are scheduled to play three Test matches each against West Indies and Pakistan and can indeed rise in the points tally if they manage to win all the matches and collect all the 240 points at stake.