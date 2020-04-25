With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dividing the world by the debate of who is the GOAT in football, Brazilian legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho have revealed their pick. Both the World Cup-winners have chosen Messi ahead of Cristiano as the GOAT of the game.

Even though Ronaldo did not take the credit away from Cristiano and said that the Juventus forward is also “out of the world” like Messi, he believed the Argentine is a more complete player.

“He (Messi) is out of this world. Cristiano, too, but I see Leo as more complete. He’s great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular,” the 43-year-old was quoted as saying on Sportbible.

Ronaldinho, on the other hand, declared Messi as “the best in history” but admitted that Ronaldo is also in the same league.

“He (Messi) is the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi’s done. The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it’s a question of taste and I prefer Messi’s style,” Messi’s former Barcelona teammate said.

Ronaldinho also spoke about his regret of not playing alongside Messi for a longer period. He said, “Messi. I would have loved to continue playing alongside him. I didn’t get enough time with him, he was very young. I’d love to take to the pitch with him one more time.”

Earlier, former Real Madrid and Manchester United player David Beckham had rated Lionel Messi higher than Cristiano Ronaldo. “He (Messi) is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest,” ex-England international was quoted as saying by Telam.