Ronaldo apologises on social media after smashing youngster’s phone

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo issued a public apology on social media on Sunday after an unsavoury incident following his side’s 0-1 loss to Everton in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker reportedly smashed the phone of a young Everton fan as he made his way through the tunnel after the match at Goodison Park. A video of the incident has since gone viral showing the five-time Ballon d’Or Award winner smashing an object with his right hand, while carrying a shin pad in his left hand.

The Manchester United players were reportedly being booed at the time of the incident.

The Ralf Rangnick-coached Manchester United are currently seventh on the Premier League table with 51 points, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on top with 73 points, followed by Liverpool on 72.

Writing on Instagram, Ronaldo said, “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship,” said Ronaldo.