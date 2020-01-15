Indian men’s cricket team’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma won the ICC One-Day International (ODI) Cricketer of the year 2019 on Wednesday. Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins was awarded the Test Cricketer of the Year.

Sharma was in an impeccable form in 2019 as he finished the year as the highest run-getter in ODI cricket with seven centuries and six half-centuries. Sharma also finished the year as the second-best 50-overs batsman in ICC ODI rankings, closely following Virat Kohli.

The 33-year-old opener was also the highest scorer of the ICC World Cup 2019, held in England. He smashed five centuries which is the highest in a single edition of the tournament, a testament to his dominance last year.

Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 8954 runs in 222 ODI games so far at an average of 48.9 and is currently the third-highest scorer among active cricketers. With 28 centuries, he is third in the list of most centuries scored by an Indian.

His Test figures stand at 2141 runs in 32 matches at an average of 46.5 with 6 centuries and 10 half-centuries. In T20I, Rohit has scored a total fo 2633 runs in 104 games.

Cummins, on the other hand, has been Australia’s strike bowler in red-ball cricket and finished 2019 as the highest Test wicket-taker with 59 scalps. Cummins ended at the top by a distance as his countrymate Nathan Lyon follows him with 45 wickets at second.

The 26-year also ended 2019 as the highest international wicket-taker across formats with 99 wickets. Apart from his Test tally, the quickie took while 31 wickets in ODI cricket and nine in Twenty-20 International (T20I).

In last year’s Ashes, Cummins was again the highest wicket-taker with 29 wickets. Cummins had also finished 2019 as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test rankings.

In a total of 30 Test matches his career so far, he has amassed 143 wickets at an average of 21.8 and strike rate of 47.3. His ODI numbers show 98 wickets from 59 matches, while he has taken 32 T20I wickets in 25 matches.