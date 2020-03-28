Although the entire world is battling the coronavirus pandemic at the moment and countries have enforced partial and complete lockdowns in their territories which has seen a dramatic reduction in pollution levels and cleaner air, star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has requested people to now observe Earth Day.

“These are challenging times & while we #stayathome, we still can do our bit to help our planet recover. See the things you can do to add your #VoiceForThePlanet – earthhour.in. This #EarthHour on Mar 28 #switchoff from 8:30-9:30pm. Tag @WWFINDIA & tell us what you did!” the Hitman posted on Twitter.

Sharma is spending good quality time with his family after the Indian government called for a 21-day lockdown. In a chat session with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Sharma revealed that he is spending the time helping in household chores.

Rohit Sharma will lead the defending champions Mumbai Indians this season, in case the tournament indeed commences amid the coronavirus pandemic, chances of which seem bleak at the moment.