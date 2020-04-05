Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has revealed that Rohit Sharma during his early days in international cricket reminded him of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Yuvraj said that from outside it looked that Inzamam always had a lot of time to play the bowlers and he found the exact same thing in Rohit’s style of play as well.

“I think when he came into the Indian team, he looked like somebody who had a lot of time. He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time (to play the bowlers),” said Yuvraj in a Youtube chat show.

Meanwhile, Rohit on Sunday made an appeal to all his fans and countrymen to express their solidarity to all the frontline corona warriors by lighting candles and torches as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, India limited-overs vice-captain wrote, “Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match. Show your solidarity, join us in “The Great Team India Huddle” today 5th April 9pm for 9min. Light to Fight. Are you with me?”

After making his international debut as a 19-year-old in 2007, Rohit had an inconsistent phase in his initial days. But ever since he was promoted to open, the Mumbaikar has made a beast out of himself and is considered as one of the greatest white-ball cricketers of this generation.

In 224 One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has scored 9,115 runs and is the only cricketer to hit three double-hundreds in 50-overs game.