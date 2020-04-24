On the occasion of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s 47th birthday, his former India and Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma revealed his five best moments with the batting maestro while wishing him on his birthday.

It is worth highlighting that Rohit had received his maiden Test cap from Tendulkar at the iconic Eden Gardens and it would have been a shocker had the Hitman not included it in his list of 5 best moments with the Master. However, there is no such surprise exclusion from his list and other moments, Rohit also included his famous CB Series partnership with Tendulkar in his list which helped the Men in Blue stitch a memorable win in the first finals of the series against Australia.

“Many happy returns of the day to the great man. I hope you have a great day paaji. My five best moments with him were–sharing the match-winning partnership at Sydney against Australia in the first final, receiving my test cap at Eden gardens,” Rohit captioned a picture with Sachin that he shared on his Instagram account.

“Winning @iplt20 and @clt20 with @mumbaiindians, sharing the final moments of his test career ( test match no 199 and 200) with him, finally being on the field to witness his 100th international hundred,” he added.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to play the game, Tendulkar holds the record for being the highest run-getter in international cricket which he scored with the help of most international hundreds (100).

The Mumbaikar accumulated 18,426 ODI runs as well as 15,921 Test runs. Tendulkar managed to be a part of the World Cup just once in his marathon career and that too in 2011- which was his last attempt to win the title for India.