Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma lauded the efforts of Mumbai Police during the coronavirus crisis in the country. He also took the opportunity to urge people to stay in their homes as the nation continues to fight the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

The Hitman posted a video message on his social media account. He chose to caption the post, “Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the clock and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It’s our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS.”

Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the ⏰ and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It’s our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS pic.twitter.com/xImXoR5hsk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 11, 2020

It is worth highlighting that Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases in India to date and have at least 1761 recorded cases with at least 208 of them cured of the infection. The virus has also claimed at least 127 lives as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Had everything gone according to plan, Rohit Sharma would have been leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the tournament. However, the tournament stands postponed till 15 April as of now with several reports claiming that it will be postponed indefinitely given the current situation.