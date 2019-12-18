India on Wednesday scored 387 for 5 in 50 overs to set a mammoth target for the West Indies to chase in the second ODI of the three-match series at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard had won the toss and opted to bowl against India on a batting track. Notably, Windies lead the series 1-0.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul shared a 227 run opening stand before the latter fell to Alzarri Joseph on his individual score of 102. But the India vice-captain carried on his carnage and amassed 159 runs before falling to Sheldon Cottrell.

Shreyas Iyer’s 53 off 32 and Rishabh Pant’s 39 off 16 towards the end helped India reach a gigantic total. For Windies, Cottrell finished with the figures of 83 for 2 in 9 overs, while in terms of economy Jason Holder with the figures none for 45 in 9 overs was the best bowler.

Notably, prior to this, India have played 8 matches at Vizag and have won 7 matches and as many tosses. However, the only time they lost the toss, they lost the match as well.

The defeat came against West Indies way back in 2013. India lost the toss and were invited to bat first. The MS Dhoni-led Indian team made 288 runs batting first. In response, West Indies reached the target and won the match by 2 wickets.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav