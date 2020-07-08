Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has heaped praises on Indian opener Rohit Sharma stating that the latter has a phenomenal record when it comes to limited-overs cricket and his batting style is filled with class and elegance.

“He’s (Rohit) got many. I think it’s just with how the ease that he plays, especially anything back of a length, anything short, just puts it away with such ease. It’s just an area in which he gets better, I think,” Hazlewood said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

“He never looks to bludgeon the ball, just pure class and elegance. His records, especially in white-ball cricket, is phenomenal,” he added.

When quizzed if a bowler gets annoyed by seeing a player bat with such ease, the right-arm Aussie pacer stated: “Yeah, absolutely. I mean the batters through our time, obviously are the frustrating ones to bowl to.”

“Even when someone who came quicker like Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins’ bowling to those guys, it doesn’t seem fast and that’s probably the one thing that sticks out when you are bowling to these types of players,” he added.

Rohit has so far scored 29 tons, including three double hundreds, in as many as 224 ODIs. He also has four T20I and six test hundreds to his credit.