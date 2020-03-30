In a statement that can be seen as a big compliment to Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has stated that it is the Hitman who possesses the best cricketing brain among modern day-players.

Jaffer, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, was answering questions posed to him on Twitter. Responding to one of these questions, Jaffer suggested that Rohit, with whom he has shared the Mumbai dressing room, indeed has a wise head on his shoulders.

Notably, Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has led his side to 4 tournament wins already. He also has a pretty good record as a captain of the Indian limited-overs team, in the limited opportunities that he has got in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

The Mumbaikar will lead the defending champions Mumbai Indians in this year’s edition of the IPL, in case, the tournament happens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.