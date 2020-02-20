20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is going to miss the French Open slated to be held in May this year after undergoing knee surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Federer would also miss ATP tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami.

It is worth noting that the Swiss international had been struggling with his injury at the Australian Open, where he lost in the semifinal to eventual winner Novak Djokovic. Since then, Federer hasn’t played any match.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday,” Federer said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

“I am grateful for everyone’s support. I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!” he added.

“Speedy recovery, Roger,” replied ATP to Federer’s tweet.

Last year, Federer had reached the semifinal of Rolland Garros where he lost in straight sets to Rafael Nadal, who was on his way to a record-extending 12th title. It was Federer’s first appearance at the French Open since 2015.