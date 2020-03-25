To help his countrymen fight the Coronavirus, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer along with his wife Mirka has donated 1 million Swiss Francs, the star confirmed on Wednesday.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” said Federer in an Instagram post.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!” he added.

Federer joins the list of sports personalities like Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola, who have donated 1m euros each to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has so far claimed more than 19,500 lives and affected over 440,000.