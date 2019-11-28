A cancelled exhibition tennis match featuring Roger Federer in Bogota could be rescheduled for March next year, the Swiss legend’s agent has said.

A planned clash between Federer and Germany’s Alexander Zverev at Movistar Arena on November 22 was called off after Bogota’s mayor decreed a curfew to avoid riots and looting following anti-government protests, reports Xinhua news agency.

Federer’s representative, Tony Godsick, guaranteed that fans would not be left out of pocket by the decision.

“Either we find a new date or the fans will get their money back,” Godsick was quoted as saying by newspaper El Colombiano. He added that the match could be played before the Miami Open, which runs from March 23 to April 5.

It was not clear whether Zverev would be Federer’s opponent in the rescheduled fixture.

Federer, whose 20 grand slam titles make him the most successful male player in history, has made only one appearance in Colombia. In 2012 he beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in an exhibition duel in Bogota.