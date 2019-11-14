Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has provided insight on his future plans.

Federer will take on Novak Djokovic at London’s O2 Arena in the virtual quarterfinal of ATP Finals late on Thursday and speaking ahead of the match, he admitted: “It really feels like a lot of these fans come out and maybe feel like it’s maybe the last time they see me.

“I feel like it’s been that way for a few years now, but I keep going and I appreciate them always being behind me, to be honest,” Federer was quoted as saying by express.co.uk.

Federer lost to Dominic Thiem in his opening match of the tournament but later defeated Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday to keep his semi-final hopes alive.

“Yeah, it’s great. I’m very happy,” he said.

“It’s very helpful to stay motivated on the tour, to walk out and feel like it’s a dream come true for maybe many people or my fans who haven’t gotten a chance to see me again, and for those who have seen me play already, it’s another one, maybe another one or maybe not. All I expect is that they have fair play towards the other players. I feel like they are.

“Social media can’t always control it, but also there I really want to see a good, being nice to one another and not being nasty,” Federer added.