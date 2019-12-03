In a recent development, the Swiss government has announced that it has minted a 20 franc silver coin with Swiss Tennis icon Roger Federer’s image imprinted on it.

The government confirmed that it is the first time that they have dedicated a coin of this kind as a tribute to a living person.

Roger Federer is arguably the most well-known Swiss personality. He has won as many as 103 tour-level titles, 20 Grand Slam titles and 28 ATP Masters 1000s.

In addition, Federer has spent a word record 310 weeks at the World Number 1 position in the ATP Rankings.

Federer is “probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland,” the Swiss government was quoted as saying by news agency Associated Press.

The 38-year-old tennis star is set to end 2019 calendar year ranked number 3. This will be the 15th time that he would finish in the Top 3- record in itself. He is also the oldest player to end the season within the top 3 rankings.

The 20 franc coin’s “heads” side will have Federer’s image in which he is playing his typical one-handed backhand shot.

A 50 franc gold coin with a different design will also be minted next year.

Fans can also order these coins and they are rated at approximately 30 Swiss francs. They are set to be released in January.