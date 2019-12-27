Premier League table-toppers Liverpool on Thursday night outplayed second-placed Leicester City 4-0 to increase their lead at top the league table to 13 points, courtesy Roberto Firmino’s brace.

With the win, the Reds now have 52 points of a possible 54 points from 18 matches.

At the King Power Stadium, the visitors got off to a flying start against the Foxes and the hosts never really got hold of the match.

Georginio Wijnaldum returned to the starting line-up in the Reds’ sole change from the FIFA Club World Cup final win. The Dutchman replaced the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield.

Roberto Firmino’s 31st-minute header gave Reds the lead and the first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline. A consummate away performance from the Reds saw them control the first-versus-second contest from the first whistle until last, with Jurgen Klopp’s only regret that his boys scored just one goal by the half-time.

However, Klopp’s wish of goals was fulfilled in the second half when James Milner, Firmino, and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored each in the space of seven minutes to give the scoreline a more accurate appearance. First, Milner’s penalty made it 2-0, then the brilliance of Firmino and Alexander-Arnold took the visitors on top.

Liverpool should have scored more, but this was a display that merely underlined their status as world and European champions – and comprehensive Premier League leaders.

Notably, Leicester tasted their first loss at home after 13 matches in overall.

Liverpool play Wolves on Sunday (IST), whereas Leicester play West Ham on Saturday (IST) in their next Premier League clashes.