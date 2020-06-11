Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic scored in either half of the match to help Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the final of the German for the third successive year.

The Bavarians looked in a brutal mood right from the first whistle as Thomas Muller tried to head in the first strike of the night as early as the sixth minute. He was involved again a few moments later when he drilled a delivery across the six-yard box for Lewandowski. However, the Polish failed to capitalise and saw the ball squirm through his legs with the goal at his mercy, as per the official Bundesliga website.

Eventually, the hosts drew the first blood of the night when Muller clipped a cross to Ivan Perisic in the 13th minute. The Croatian looked in fine touch at the left wing and tormented Almamy Toure with his pace and trickery.

Kingsley Coman had the best of a number of opportunities to add to the scoreline, but he fired wide when it seemed easier to score from a devilish Alphonso Davies cross.

Manuel Neuer was largely untroubled at the other end of the pitch, and a long-range shot from former teammate Sebastian Rode that whizzed narrowly wide was the only moment in the first half that will have caused his pulse to quicken.

Frankfurt were much improved after the interval though, with Dominik Kohr snapping in midfield and Andre Silva and Martin Hinteregger having sights of goal, however brief.

Still, those openings encouraged the Eagles to continue to get forward and they were rewarded in the 69th minute when substitutes Daichi Kamada and Danny Da Costa combined, with the former wriggling past Joshua Kimmich and Thiago to tee up Da Costa to fire in the equaliser from 10 yards.

Their joy did not last long though, as Bayern switched gears and immediately looked dangerous.

The winner came just five minutes later from the most predictable of boots – that of Lewandowski – who slid in at the back post following neat build-up between Davies and Kimmich to seal Bayern’s place in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin on July 5.

With IANS inputs