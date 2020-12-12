FIFA on Friday announced the nominees for the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 award. While Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is the most favourite candidate to lift the coveted title, he will face competition from Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

FIFA’s ‘The BEST’ 2020 awards hold more significance this time as the Balloon D’Or was not awarded this time, citing the concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak have been revealed as the shortlisted candidates for the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick, and Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa will fight it out for the for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award.

The shortlisted candidates for the remaining categories are as follows:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC), Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women) and Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain), Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women), Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team).

FIFA said that all winners, including those of the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award, will be crowned on December 17.