Brazil legend Rivaldo has criticised his national football team for “disrespecting” the number 10 shirt, by giving it to AC Milan star Lucas Paqueta ahead of the friendly match against Argentina.

Rivaldo stated that he was, in fact, sad to see the iconic 10 jersey being given to a relatively inexperienced footballer like Paqueta. He added that it is perhaps too early in his career for Paqueta to wear the 10 jersey which has such a rich legacy.

“I watched the match between Brazil v Argentina and was very sad to see what happened with the number 10 shirt,” the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner expressed in a post on Instagram.

“They gave the shirt to Paqueta against Argentina. A shirt that is respected worldwide. This shirt is not meant to be on the bench, let alone go off at half-time, because it is the shirt the world knows and respects because it was worn and honoured by Pele, Rivelino, Zico, Rivaldo, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Neymar.

“The player is not to blame, but the coaching staff is, because they know the weight of this shirt and also that it could burn the 22-year-old, who can have a great future with the Brazilian team,” he added.

“We all know that Brazil and Argentina will never be a friendly match,” he concluded.

It is worth highlighting that the former Brazil International star did not demean the 22-year-old Paqueta but instead wanted somebody experienced to don the jersey.

The much anticipated Brazil-Argentina friendly went in favour of Argentina, courtesy a goal from the legend Lionel Messi himself.

Brazil will be up against South Korea next on 19 December.