Brazil legend Rivaldo has criticised his national football team for “disrespecting” the number 10 shirt, by giving it to AC Milan star Lucas Paqueta ahead of the friendly match against Argentina.
Rivaldo stated that he was, in fact, sad to see the iconic 10 jersey being given to a relatively inexperienced footballer like Paqueta. He added that it is perhaps too early in his career for Paqueta to wear the 10 jersey which has such a rich legacy.
“I watched the match between Brazil v Argentina and was very sad to see what happened with the number 10 shirt,” the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner expressed in a post on Instagram.
Assisti o jogo entre Brasil 🇧🇷 x Argentina 🇦🇷 e fiquei muito triste de ver o que aconteceu com a camisa 10. Deram a camisa 10 para o Paquetá contra a Argentina. Camisa que é respeitada mundialmente. Esta camisa não é para ficar no banco e muito menos sair no intervalo, porque é a camisa que o mundo conhece e respeita porque foi usada e honrada por Pelé, Rivelino, Zico, Rivaldo, Kaká, Ronaldinho, Neymar. O jogador não tem culpa, mas a comissão técnica sim, pois eles sabem do peso desta camisa e também que poderia queimar o garoto de 22 anos que pode ter um grande futuro com a seleção brasileira. Da mesma forma que o treinador quis proteger o Rodrygo, que está jogando muito bem no Real Madrid, para esse jogo, poderia ter protegido o Paquetá de jogar com essa camisa. Todos nós sabemos que Brasil 🇧🇷 e Argentina 🇦🇷 nunca será um jogo amistoso.
“They gave the shirt to Paqueta against Argentina. A shirt that is respected worldwide. This shirt is not meant to be on the bench, let alone go off at half-time, because it is the shirt the world knows and respects because it was worn and honoured by Pele, Rivelino, Zico, Rivaldo, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Neymar.
“The player is not to blame, but the coaching staff is, because they know the weight of this shirt and also that it could burn the 22-year-old, who can have a great future with the Brazilian team,” he added.
“We all know that Brazil and Argentina will never be a friendly match,” he concluded.
It is worth highlighting that the former Brazil International star did not demean the 22-year-old Paqueta but instead wanted somebody experienced to don the jersey.
The much anticipated Brazil-Argentina friendly went in favour of Argentina, courtesy a goal from the legend Lionel Messi himself.
Brazil will be up against South Korea next on 19 December.