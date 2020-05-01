Talented Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has so far failed to come good at the international level, has already had a tumultuous career so far.

Despite his career graph showing more downs than ups at the moment, many cricket experts fans alike believe that he will become one of India’s biggest match-winners one day.

In an Instagram live session with his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals (DC), Pant revealed the advice given to him by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was the mentor of DC franchise for the last season.

“He (Ganguly) told me ‘You need to give yourself some time and then you can do whatever you want to do’,” the 21-year-old said.

“He always wanted me to do well. He told me a few things and I tried them also. It helped,” he added.

Pant also explained how DC coach Ricky Ponting had a role to play in his stint at DC.

“He (Ponting) gives me a free hand. He says do whatever you want to do,” Pant said.