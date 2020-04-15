Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday has called a spell he faced from former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar as the fastest ever.

To this, the Rawalpindi express replied that only Ponting could have played him like that.

Taking to Twitter, Ponting had posted the video of the over and wrote: “Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I’d faced. This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I’d ever faced and trust me Justin wasn’t backing up too far at the other end.”

Retweeting the video, Akhtar said: “Only Ricky Ponting could have played it like this. He was the bravest. Justin Langer definitely wanted to stay at non striker end. Lol.”

Earlier, the classy right-hander Ponting had said that Andrew Flintoff’s fiery and magical over during the 2005 Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston was the “best over” he ever faced in his playing days.

England had won the game by two runs in a thrilling encounter and Ponting still remembers Flintoff’s fiery over from that match.

