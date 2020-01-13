Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting stated that although the Indian team would be able to “redeem themselves” in the ODI Series against Australia, it would be the Kangaroos who would end up on the winning side.

Notably, the three-match ODI series between India and Australia is all set to begin from Tuesday, with the first match scheduled at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

“Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia,” Ponting posted on Twitter during an interactive session with his fans and followers online.

It is worth highlighting that Australia are coming to India on the back of an imposing performance at their home where they outplayed teams like Pakistan and New Zealand in Tests.

India, on the other hand, had lost their previous ODI series against the Aussies in their home turf and would be looking to mend ways this time around.

Ponting also sounded optimistic about Marnus Labuschagne’s future in limited-overs cricket after the latter had a dream year for Australia (2019) in Test matches, which saw him quickly rise up to the third place in the ICC Test Rankings. Ponting insisted that Labuschagne would be able to carry the same form in the ODIs against India.

“I think he’ll do a great job for Australia in the middle order. He’s a very good player of spin, a very good runner between the wickets, gun in the field and can bowl some handy leg-spin so the overall package is very appealing,” he said.