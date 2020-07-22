Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday remembered the older times and shared a photo of him amid nature.

“Revisiting nature through captured memories #throwback,” Tendulkar said on Instagram with a photo of him basking in the afterglow of nature.

Recently, the batting legend was taken back to his childhood memories as he posted a video taken by daughter Sara Tendulkar in which he can be seen getting wet in the rain.

“My favourite camerawoman, @saratendulkar captured me enjoying the simpler joys of life! Raindrops always bring back my childhood memories,” Tendulkar said in an Instagram post.

Tendulkar has been quite active on social media recently as he is forced to remain at home amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc around the world.