Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that he was indeed delighted with his relatively young trio of forwards in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United. However, he also seemed aware of the fact that he needs to manage their workload going ahead in the season.

Notably, in the Boxing day encounter against Newcastle United, Anthony Martial netted a brace while the duo of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also scored a goal each as the Red Devils registered a win that brought them to the seventh spot with as many as 28 points.

However, Solskjaer faced criticism from certain sections of the media for denying Martial the opportunity to become the club’s first Premier League hat-trick scorer since 2013. However, Ole has now clarified why he took the 24-year-old off in the second half of the match.

“He’s getting fit and is playing more games. We have another match in 48 hours and I can’t risk the forwards,” the Red Devils manager, who also substituted Rashford, said at a press conference.

“We don’t have too many of them. It was an easy decision to take Anthony and Marcus off to get them ready for Burnley,” he revealed.

Interestingly, Martial now has nine goals to his credit in this season and Rashford has taken his tally to 15 which is his best return in a single season.

“Marcus is a physical specimen. He is looking after himself and working hard in the gym. He’s got that spring and has worked on it. It’s about courage and getting up there,” Solskjaer further said.

“I remember a boy I used to play with who could head it well when he was close to the goal. We compare him to Cristiano (Ronaldo) often, it’s one of those where it can be another string to his bow because Cristiano had it when he was getting to that age,” Ole said comparing Ronaldo and Rashford yet again.

Mason can hit it with both feet and he’s an exceptional finisher … we’re not going to see the best of Mason for a couple of years,” Solskjaer said about the 18-year-old striker Mason Greenwood.

“I can remember when I was 18 and I wasn’t anywhere near playing at the level he is,” he concluded.